ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 583 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in STERIS by 5.4% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in STERIS by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $202.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.71. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $192.40 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.15.

STERIS Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at STERIS

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

