ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 608 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 17.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 16.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 47.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $171.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.70. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

