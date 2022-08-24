ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 677 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of L. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,424,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Loews by 847.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,526,000 after buying an additional 317,874 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Loews by 549.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,661,000 after buying an additional 317,281 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Loews by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,043,000 after buying an additional 263,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Loews by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,509,000 after buying an additional 199,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on L. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of L stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.25. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $68.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $56,821.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,937.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

