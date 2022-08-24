ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 754 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $188.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

