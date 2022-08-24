ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 8,085 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 31,285 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lennar by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.78 and its 200-day moving average is $80.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.