ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 340.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of RE opened at $272.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.53. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $248.63 and a one year high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Insider Transactions at Everest Re Group

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

