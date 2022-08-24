Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,085 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.43% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 51.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 148.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 24,672 shares during the period. 17.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PMM opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

