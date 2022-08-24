Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Stock Holdings Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,085 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 674,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 39,290 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. 17.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

