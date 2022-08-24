Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Quaker Chemical worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KWR opened at $183.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $276.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.96.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.70%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Featured Stories

