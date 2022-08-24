Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after purchasing an additional 85,857 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 89,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Repligen news, COO James Bylund sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $480,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,697 shares of company stock worth $9,621,550. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $224.01 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.