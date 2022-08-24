RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $22.58 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,925 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.1% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

