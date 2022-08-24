Riverpark Capital Management LLC Sells 856 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.5% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Shares of AMZN opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.61 and a 200-day moving average of $133.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

