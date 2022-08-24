RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,955,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,953,000 after acquiring an additional 402,540 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,303,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 518,127 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 2,300,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after acquiring an additional 690,786 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,683,000 after acquiring an additional 68,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RLJ shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of RLJ opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.57%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

