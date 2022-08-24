Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 263,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,787,000 after buying an additional 116,928 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.8% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 17.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. HSBC reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price target on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.29.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROK opened at $243.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.50.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

