Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,639 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,831 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.0% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,621 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $62,161,000 after purchasing an additional 47,647 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402,040 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $700,821,000 after purchasing an additional 77,884 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 31,747.8% in the 1st quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 58,202 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,944,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.5 %

MSFT stock opened at $276.44 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

