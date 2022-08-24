Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,464 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 28.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 33.5% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NYSE NWN opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 77.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

