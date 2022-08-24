Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Ryerson worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $735,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ryerson during the first quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryerson during the first quarter worth about $1,082,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Ryerson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,747,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYI opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.37.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.73. Ryerson had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 95.50%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 3.77%.

In other Ryerson news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYI. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

