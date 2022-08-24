SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

