Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,974 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

