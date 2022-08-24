ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of ShockWave Medical worth $13,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $2,568,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $299.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.41. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $301.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.33 and its 200-day moving average is $188.78.

Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.06, for a total transaction of $455,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,625.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $484,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,776.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 2,600 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.06, for a total value of $455,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,926 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,625.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,862 shares of company stock worth $29,025,176. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $245.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.57.

ShockWave Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Further Reading

