Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stock Position Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,487 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,123 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Signature Bank worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Signature Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Signature Bank by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Signature Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SBNY opened at $186.08 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $374.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SBNY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.69.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

