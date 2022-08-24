Smith Salley & Associates Buys 106 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,831 shares of company stock worth $15,706,796. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $113.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

