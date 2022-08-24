Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Sells 975 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,955 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.3% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Microsoft by 12.3% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 25,937 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 73.9% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 47.2% during the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $276.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.17 and its 200-day moving average is $278.73. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

