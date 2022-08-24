SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SunPower by 1,859.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 274,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SunPower by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after acquiring an additional 253,222 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,717,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 315.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 129,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays started coverage on SunPower in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.19.

Insider Transactions at SunPower

SunPower Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $619,320.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $619,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

SPWR opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

