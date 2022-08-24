Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of SHO stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.24. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

