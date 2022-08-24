Swiss National Bank Acquires 20,500 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Leslie’s worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,915 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,511,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,275 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,652,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,478 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,973,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,337,000 after acquiring an additional 965,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,242,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,660,000 after acquiring an additional 108,254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LESL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Leslie’s Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $25.73.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.64 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.