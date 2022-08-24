Swiss National Bank Acquires 6,700 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of AAON worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in AAON by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AAON by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in AAON by 260.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $442,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,468.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $61,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $442,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,468.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,782 shares of company stock worth $2,224,786. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $83.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.16.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.33 million. AAON had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AAON to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

