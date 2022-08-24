Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

