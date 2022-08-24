Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $182,000.

Several research firms recently commented on BDN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:BDN opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.41 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

