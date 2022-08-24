Swiss National Bank Buys 10,300 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of PTC Therapeutics worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 57,012 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,536,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,188,000 after purchasing an additional 247,968 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 114,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $54.46. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 89.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $118,519.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.