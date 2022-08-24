Swiss National Bank Buys 11,800 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of NetScout Systems worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,215,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,384,000 after purchasing an additional 241,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,748,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,933,000 after purchasing an additional 372,821 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,059,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,139,000 after purchasing an additional 347,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $254,175.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NetScout Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTCT shares. StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NTCT opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.60. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.