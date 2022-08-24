Swiss National Bank Has $5.59 Million Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.25% of ODP worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ODP during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ODP during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ODP by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ODP during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ODP by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ODP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other ODP news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $250,648.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,413.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ODP opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.89. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

