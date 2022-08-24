Swiss National Bank Has $5.62 Million Stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of ManTech International worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ManTech International by 19.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 911,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,521,000 after purchasing an additional 151,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ManTech International by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,224,000 after purchasing an additional 124,797 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in ManTech International by 10.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 529,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,620,000 after purchasing an additional 48,599 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in ManTech International by 309.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 59,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 44,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in ManTech International in the first quarter valued at $2,772,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $95.81 on Wednesday. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $95.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.66.

MANT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

