Swiss National Bank Has $6.07 Million Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $52.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 131.59% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

APAM has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

