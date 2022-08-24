Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Denali Therapeutics worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNLI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 536,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,918,000 after acquiring an additional 187,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $56.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 252.50%. The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 129.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $85,574.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 467,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,529,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,576 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $85,574.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 467,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,529,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $712,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,452,177.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,233 shares of company stock valued at $952,480. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

