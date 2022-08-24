Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Focus Financial Partners worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 54,970 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $539.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.87 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FOCS shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

