Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 196.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 104.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 38.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 120,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PIPR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $120.89 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $193.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.18. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $354.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

