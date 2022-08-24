Swiss National Bank Purchases 17,300 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Amkor Technology worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $228,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $228,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $162,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $1,668,840 over the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

AMKR opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

