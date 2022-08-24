Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 50,230 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,750,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,477 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 576,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 43,504 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 240,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 22,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a current ratio of 42.12. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $20.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

ABR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

