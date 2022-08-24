Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Nevro worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,692,000 after buying an additional 82,039 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Nevro by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 319,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,877,000 after buying an additional 39,542 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Nevro by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 237,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nevro by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,527,000.

Several research firms have commented on NVRO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Nevro to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nevro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.97. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $127.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

