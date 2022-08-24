TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 126,841 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,841 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of NMI worth $13,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in NMI by 27.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,696,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,596,000 after acquiring an additional 586,011 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in NMI during the first quarter valued at $11,060,000. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at $5,068,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NMI by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after acquiring an additional 89,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 58,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NMIH opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $132.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.52 million. NMI had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NMIH. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of NMI to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

