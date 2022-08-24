TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,354 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics worth $12,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock opened at $130.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.33 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.32.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.