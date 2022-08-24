TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 16,696 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,696 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $11,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,545,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

