TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 59,237 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,237 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $10,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,390,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,636,000 after acquiring an additional 426,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,524,000 after acquiring an additional 899,103 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,584,000 after purchasing an additional 176,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,704,000 after purchasing an additional 188,542 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on IPG. Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.