TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,040 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Insulet worth $11,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after buying an additional 579,764 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $140,781,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,418,000 after purchasing an additional 368,775 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth $45,014,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1,412.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 173,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,200,000 after purchasing an additional 162,158 shares during the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.23.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $259.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.82. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

