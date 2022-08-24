TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 321.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,829 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of eXp World worth $14,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $55.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $3,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $633,457,473.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $3,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $633,457,473.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $169,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,810 shares of company stock worth $10,457,318 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

