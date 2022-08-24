TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $13,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.14. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.