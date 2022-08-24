TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 90,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.8% in the first quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 148,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,509,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $1,448,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.62. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.