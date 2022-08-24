TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,850 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 211,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,525 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 77,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BK opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

