TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 27,026 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,026 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $10,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,656,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,904.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,656,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total value of $267,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,100 shares of company stock worth $2,493,425 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SSD opened at $100.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.76 and its 200 day moving average is $107.34. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.73 and a 52-week high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $593.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.84 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.